Cele: SAPS directed to another person of interest in German murder case

On Friday afternoon, Cele confirmed that three people who were taken in for questioning this week have been released from police custody.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said officers have been directed to another person of interest in the murder case of a German tourist that could help them crack the case.

On Friday afternoon, Cele confirmed that the three people who were taken in for questioning this week have been released from police custody.

The minister said the trio assisted law enforcement with details of the person being sought.

The 67-year-old man was shot and killed in an attempted hijacking earlier this week when he and three fellow tourists were driving to their lodge near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

Cele said he was confident that they would get to the bottom of the case: “Those three people of interest have been let go. We have the information we have received from them that has enabled us to get the name of a person we believe will give us a proper response of what happened.”