Cape Town City Guide: 5 self-caring ways to spend your weekend

JOHANNESBURG – If you are feeling stuck on how to spend your weekend look no further.

Take this weekend to seek out what you need, whether it’s live entertainment, a good laugh, or some self-care, Cape Town has got you covered.

Here are five ways to enjoy yourself and the city this weekend.

SHANTI SPRING WELLNESS FESTIVAL

Take some time for yourself to focus on your wellness with the Shanti Spring wellness festival.

With a range of activities available, from yoga, food stalls, a market and even a play area for the little ones, this is the perfect way to take a day for your needs.

Find out more and book tickets here

DNA CAFÉ: STAND-UP COMEDY OPEN MIC NIGHT

If you want to try something new and hopefully get a few laughs, try DNA Café’s stand-up comedy open mic night.

Whether you are an aspiring comedian yourself or someone who prefers to be in the audience, this is sure to be a great way to break routine this Friday.

Book tickets and find out more here.

THE GREYTON REWILD WEEKEND

This weekend why not take some time to care for yourself and your environment with the Greyton rewild weekend.

Take a walk under the moonlight, enjoy some nature inspired food and drinks and even take time to give back by helping with some alien clearing.

See more and buy tickets here.

BLU BETTY’S SPRING POP-UP

There is no therapy quite like retail therapy so treat yourself this weekend at Blu Betty’s spring pop-up, open on Friday and Saturday.

Buy some of their classic pieces or one of their new styles and bargain hunters can even score a discount for some of their unique imperfect collection.

See more here.

DESMOND AND THE TUTU’S AT THE DISTRICT

Live music is always a fun way to spend your Saturday so fans of indie rock can enjoy, all the way from Joburg, Desmond and the Tutu’s performing live at the District in Cape Town.

Tickets are R150 online and R180 at the door.

See more and buy tickets here.