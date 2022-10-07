ANC chair Mantasha to visit WC this weekend to address service delivery issues

Mantashe is heading up the ANC's Letsema Campaign in the province to improve service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe is in the Western Cape this weekend to address party members on service delivery as well as mining issues along the west coast.

The party is also finalising its nomination process ahead of its December conference.

But Mantashe’s visit won’t be confined to just party activities as it will look into areas of service delivery around mining, especially along the west coast.

ANC interim provincial committee chairperson Lerumo Kalako said: “In the ward which we are having the Letsema, he [Gwede Mantashe] will address the community on service delivery things and, of course, also on his department because you will remember the west coast has got some mining activity there.”

The ANC in the Western Cape is also putting its provincial conference on the back burner while it finalises its branch nomination process.

The party will hold a provincial general council at the end of the month to consolidate its choice of preferred leaders and NEC members.