ActionSA: Mathabatha's Cabinet reshuffle making way for more corruption

Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Limpopo has criticised Premier Stan Mathabatha’s latest Cabinet reshuffle, claiming it makes room for more corruption. The party has particularly taken issue with the appointment of former Vhembe District Municipality mayor, Florence Radzilani, and former Lepelle Nkumbi Municipality mayor, Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana. Re: Reconfiguration of Limpopo Executive Council. pic.twitter.com/Nv1pbkNPDX Limpopo Provincial Government (@OtpLimpopo) October 6, 2022

Both Radzilani and Sibanda-Kekana were dismissed from their roles in the respective municipalities after the local government institutions invested a combined figure of R450 million into the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

However, they have now been given senior roles in the Limpopo provincial government.

Premier Mathabatha appointed Radzilani, the province’s African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson, as MEC for transport and community safety on Thursday.

The governing party’s Limpopo treasurer, Sibanda-Kekana, was given the sports, arts and culture portfolio.

ActionSA Limpopo chairperson Sello Lediga claims that these appointments have nothing to do with improving service delivery.

"It seems the ANC conference a few months ago, the poor premier has been under severe pressure to appoint these two senior members of the African National Congress to share the spoils of victory of the conference."

In the meantime, the office of the premier in Limpopo has defended changes to the provincial Cabinet, saying it believes corporate governance will also be improved.