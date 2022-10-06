Go

Women remain the face of poverty in SA, says Ramaphosa

He was speaking at the Second Women Economic Assembly in Pretoria on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the local government summit on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 Credit: GCIS.
06 October 2022 14:50

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the plight of women in the workplace and the abuse endured by many.

The assembly was established on the pillars of the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.

Ramaphosa said African women remained the face of poverty in South Africa said: “In the second quarter of 2022, 47% of South African women aged between 15 and 64 years were recorded as economically inactive. This means that almost half of the working-age women in our country are not active as part of the labour force compared to 36% of their male counterparts.”

