Women remain the face of poverty in SA, says Ramaphosa
He was speaking at the Second Women Economic Assembly in Pretoria on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the plight of women in the workplace and the abuse endured by many.
He was speaking at the Second Women Economic Assembly in Pretoria on Thursday.
#WECONA22 Announcement of Pledges pic.twitter.com/aZJVmCYRvHPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 6, 2022
#WECONA22 Announcement of Pledges pic.twitter.com/vkxUFMzf0dPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 6, 2022
The assembly was established on the pillars of the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.
#WECONA22 Announcement of Pledges pic.twitter.com/VAwTEv8AUCPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 6, 2022