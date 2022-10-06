WCED denies spending R2.6m on Wesley Neumann matter Neumann was booted from his position at the Cape Town school last year after the department found him guilty of, among others, 'disrespect in the form of abusive or insolent behaviour' and for bringing the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) into disrepute. Western Cape Education Department WCED

Heathfield High School CAPE TOWN - Supporters of dismissed Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, said that they would approach the highest court in the country to ensure that he was reinstated. Neumann was booted from his position at the Cape Town school last year after the department found him guilty of, among others, “disrespect in the form of abusive or insolent behaviour” and for bringing the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) into disrepute. Some Cape Town residents joined other civil organisations and political parties coming out in support of Neumann. The Western Cape Education Department responds pic.twitter.com/hMvBEXhGAa EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2022

African National Congress (ANC) MPL and the party’s education spokesperson, Muhammed Khalid Syed, said that funds used by the department could have been used to appoint more teachers.

"The department has spent over R2.6 million so far on the Neumann persecution," Syed said.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said that Neumann was found guilty of failure to carry out a lawful order and also breached the department’s social media policy.

"He showed disrespect in the form of abusive or insolent behaviour, brought the department into disrepute, misusing his position to incite personnel or learners in the community on social media platforms not to attend school or to report for duty," Hammond said.

Hammond said that it was also not accurate that the legal dispute had cost R2.6 million.