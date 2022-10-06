Two people fatally shot, four others wounded in Cape Town

The recent shooting came a day after another one in Camps Bay, which claimed two lives.

CAPE TOWN - Two people were gunned down and four others wounded along Prince George Drive in Steenberg, Cape Town, earlier on Thursday.

The shooting came a day after another one in Camps Bay, which claimed two lives.

Police said the motive behind Thursday’s fatal shooting was unknown and it was being investigated, but they suspected it may be gang-related.

The Western Cape police's Fredrick van Wyk said: “Crime scene experts are on the scene, combing the areas for clues. Steenberg police are investigating a double murder and four attempted murder cases following the fatal shooting.”

Meanwhile, police said were still hunting gunmen responsible for a brazen shooting in Camps Bay on Wednesday.