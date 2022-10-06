Transnet tightens security measures across operations amid wage strike

Transnet labelled the strike as illegal, saying the United National Transport Union (Untu) did not follow the correct procedures under the Labour Relations Act.

JOHANNESBURG - As workers at Transnet continued with their strike over wages on Thursday, the state-owned company said it had contingency plans should the protest flare up across its operations.

Workers affiliated with Untu, the country's biggest union, were protesting after failed negotiations.

The company proposed a 1.5% wage increase which Untu rejected, calling it an “insult”.

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said they would ensure that their facilities were protected.

“We are implementing safety measures across our operations to protect our assets as well as the employees who have shown up for duty.”