Transnet consulting unions on revised wage offer

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet says it is consulting unions on its revised wage offer presented late on Wednesday.

Satawu has threatened to go on strike on Monday if its members fail to agree to the revised offer.

Earlier, union Untu said that it was planning to strike on Thursday but a new offer has been presented.

Transnet spokesperson, Ayanda Sheze, said that there was a new offer with incentives.

"We tabled another revised offer yesterday evening based on a request by Untu that the lowest paid employees in the organisation get a 4% increase, so the offer now is between 3% and 4%."