Tourist safety questioned after German visitor killed, Camps Bay double murder

JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked about rising crime levels and the safety of locals and tourists following two major incidents this week.

The shooting of a German tourist in an attempted hijacking in Mpumalanga earlier this week has left many shocked, with questions around visitors' safety.



Three people have been taken in for questioning.

The SA Tourism Services Association said that there was no doubt that the murder would have a negative impact on the sector.

The association's Oupa Pilane: "This will have a negative impact on the image of the country, especially to that source market, which is one of our biggest markets. We really need to do much to safeguard not only the tourists that come here but also the citizens. A lot needs to be done by both us as the private sector and government.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the police would be working with private law enforcement agencies and the Mpumalanga provincial government to curb the rate of violent crime around the Kruger National Park following the killing of the German tourist.

Cele said that violent crime around Kruger National Park and other tourist attractions needed to be prevented.

In hopes of curbing the scourge of violent crimes in Mpumalanga, the police minister said that measures would be put in place to protect more tourists from falling victim to violent crimes.

He said that communities would be brought on board to help find a solution to the crime problem.

Cele said that tourist lodges needed to be roped in to ensure maximum security for travellers.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s shadow minister of tourism, Manny de Freitas, has urged police to pull up their socks, accusing them of not being visible enough to act as a deterrent.

In Cape Town, meanwhile, there are also concerns about tourist safety.

The police are trying to find out exactly what happened and who is responsible for a double murder in Camps Bay.

The bodies of two men were found on the beachfront on Wednesday.

Gunmen opened fire on the victims.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi: "The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown. Camps Bay police are investigating two counts of murder. Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crimestop on 08600 10111."