Sahpra receives WHO stamp of approval for well-functioning & integrated systems

World Health Organization experts have confirmed that Sahpra's processes are efficient to ensure the quality, safety and efficiency of vaccines.

CAPE TOWN - The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has received a World Health Organisation (WHO) stamp of approval for its well-functioning and integrated systems.

Sahpra regulates all health products and clinical trials in the country.

World Health Organization experts have confirmed Sahpra's regulatory processes are efficient to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines controlled by the entity.

Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden says the organisation is now ranked at functional maturity level 3.

"Sahpra received feedback from the WHO that the organisation is now ranked at functional level maturity level 3 according to WHO's global classification system for national medical products regulatory authorities."

Gounden stresses that Sahpra will continue to be a regulator that ensures access to safe, effective and high quality health products:

"Maturity level 4 is the highest level. Sahpra and the National Control Laboratory must be commended for reaching maturity level 4 for the Lot release function. This function is critical in ensuring that vaccines made available in the country meet the highest quality requirements."