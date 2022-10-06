Sadtu takes govt’s 3% salary hike offer, says wage strike won’t benefit members

In a sit-down interview on Thursday, the union's secretary-general, Mugwena Maluleke, told Eyewitness News its over 260,000 members have accepted government's offer of a 3% salary hike plus a non-pensionable cash allowance of R1,000 and a pay progression of 1.5%.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s largest teachers’ union, the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), said it did not believe that a wage strike would benefit its members.

their over 260,000 members have accepted the government's offer of a 3% salary hike plus a non-pensionable cash allowance of R1,000 and a pay progression of 1.5%.

“We've been used in the past to go on strike for everyone in the public sector. We believe [that] this time around, we must not pay for other workers,” Maluleke said.



Maluleke said they wanted to avoid past mistakes of participating in sympathy strikes only to their members' detriment.

He said they accepted the government's offer because it was better than the 0% salary hike initially proposed.

“We are not happy but under the circumstances where the possibility would be that members would not get anything because salary increments are frozen. You have to take a decision,” he added.



However, the government said its offer was "generous".

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, together with Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi, said unaffordable salary hikes meant that the government would not have funds to hire more public servants.