Phalatse: DA is not an arrogant coalition leader

Making a public address on Wednesday following her recent ousting, Phalatse said that a narrative to the contrary was an attempt to detract from an illegal power grab.

CAPE TOWN - Former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that the Democratic Alliance (DA) was not arrogant as the leader of the governing coalition in the city.

She said that the perceived reluctance to make changes to the multi-party agreement or to fulfill obligations, was all about timing.

Phalatse said that she did not believe that by the DA relenting in electing a Speaker from another political party, would have averted Friday’s takeover by a new ANC coalition.

In a video statement, Phalatse said that the coalition agreement made provision for a review, once the original agreement had been tested.

But the timing was not right.

"Our residents deserve stability and we believe that sporadic deviations from the signed coalition agreement outside of the agreed-upon framework, would set the tone for an unstable political tenure."

Phalatse said that accusations that the DA was unwilling to compromise or share power in a coalition, were nothing but a smokescreen.

"Sticking to a signed coalition agreement is not arrogance. It is a critical part of honouring your duty to the people who placed their trust in you through their votes."

Phalatse said that the ANC was using the same tactic it did in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2018, to justify its takeover.