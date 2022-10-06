Panyaza Lesufi elected as Gauteng’s new premier

Lesufi was elected and sworn in at a special sitting of the provincial legislature on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Panyaza Lesufi has been elected as the new Gauteng premier.

He went up against the Democratic Alliance’s Solly Msimanga.

Judge Aubrey Ledwaba who presided over the sitting announced the results.

Lesufi’s ascension follows David Makhura’s resignation earlier in the week.