One of the Camps Bay shooting victims 'specifically targeted' - ward councillor

The brazen gun attack occurred in the middle of the tourist hotspot in broad daylight on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - It appears that one of the two men shot and killed at Camps Bay beach was deliberately targeted.

Eyewitnesses say that gunmen randomly opened fire before fleeing the scene.

They're yet to be caught.

The motive for the killing, however, remains a mystery.

Councillor of ward 54, Nicola Jowell, spoke to CapeTalk's _Good Morning Cape Town _show.

"What we seem to have gathered from the police and the bystanders who saw the scene, it does appear that one of the deceased was specifically targeted by the assailant and sadly, the second deceased was caught in the crossfire and was an innocent part and that is absolutely just beyond tragic."