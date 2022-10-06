MPs to visit to Gauteng, Mpumalanga to assess measures to stop illegal mining

The portfolio committees on mineral resources and police are set to receive a joint presentation on illegal mining and mine closures but will see for themselves with visits to various areas, including the Johannesburg CBD, Alberton and Benoni.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament say they want to see exactly what is being done to stop illegal mining, with a three-day oversight visit planned for Gauteng and Mpumalanga this weekend.

Illegal mining was drawn sharply into focus after eight women were allegedly raped by so-called zama zamas a few months ago.

Meanwhile, the State and the defence in the case against six alleged illegal mining kingpins will have to prepare for a bail application in the Carltonville Magistrates Court.

The men appeared on charges ranging from contravention of the Precious Minerals Act and fraud.

They are believed to be behind the buying of freshly mined gold from zama zama miners, processing it and selling it.

The defence attempted to have an immediate bail hearing on Wednesday as the six appeared for the first time in court.

But Magistrate Seanokeng Diale ruled against this.

"If the State is opposing the application, it means evidence must be led on record for the court to decide whether your clients are candidates to be granted bail. The court also has to determine if its in the interest of justice for them to be granted bail. For that purpose, the court also has to be satisfied with the investigation regarding their status in the country before any application or bail can be fixed. Bail cannot just be fixed in this offence, it has to be a formal application."

Home Affairs will have to verify the immigration status of four of the accused.

The men will be remanded in custody for the next two weeks.