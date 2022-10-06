MEC Allen condemns Camps Bay shooting that claimed two lives

The brazen gun attack occurred in the middle of the tourist hotspot in broad daylight on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said on Thursday he was deeply concerned by the Camps Bay shooting that left two people dead.

It appears one of the two victims was deliberately targeted.

Eyewitnesses said gunmen randomly opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The motive for the killing, however, remains a mystery.

Allen has called for the swift arrest of the men's killers: “Regardless of the motive, which is unknown at this stage, these types of events should not occur in any area across the Western Cape or in the country for that matter. I have been informed by the South African Police Service that at this stage, no arrests have been made but they are following up on all leads.”