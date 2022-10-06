MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa

Frequently these past few weeks, I have heard many of us South Africans lamenting about where we find ourselves as a country. To underline our frustrations and disappointment, we will end off with “Cry, the Beloved Country”, the title of the 1948 novel by Alan Paton.

Trust me, I share the frustrations. But I think there is a far more apt Alan Paton quote that best describes our current state of mind and the emotions we feel as South Africans:

"South Africa is a country where you hope on Monday and despair on Tuesday,” Paton is quoted as saying in 1985. In many ways, it is still very true today. South Africa is a rollercoaster of emotions.

I wanted to tell you this week about the progress being made by the NPA, the Investigating Directorate, and the Hawks in the fight against state capture and corruption. They delivered on their promise of bringing nine seminal cases to court by the end of September and that deserves applause.

For years we have been waiting for the prosecutions to come and now we have the evidence that the wheels of justice are turning.

State Capture devastated the country in so many ways. It cost us enormously. State entities were eviscerated. Capacity was eroded. Parastatals were hollowed out. Looted. Brand SA was left badly tattered.

There has to be accountability. We have had to be patient as the NPA was rebuilt and recapacitated.

But finally, here are the prosecutions and a reason to celebrate!

Seminal cases enrolled in the past six months include:

former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane being arrested and appearing in court on the R280 million Estina Dairy Farm case



Former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane being arrested for a R54 million SAPS tender



Former Transnet Group CEO Brian Molefe and former CFO Anoj Singh being charged in the R398.4 million Transnet corruption case



McKinsey SA, a key corporate player in state capture, was added as an accused in that corruption trial, a massive milestone



Other cases include the Tegeta Exploration and Optimum Coal Mine matter, the ABB and Impulse case, a SAPS R8,5 million PPE contract corruption case, an unlawful contract involving SA Express, and a matter involving the Winnie Madikizela Mandela Museum and mismanagement of money.

Plus don’t forget, the Gupta brothers remain in prison in the UAE.

“The NPA will take bold and innovative steps, to bring justice and restitution to the nation,” it said in a statement last week.

I also wanted to applaud government for finally acting against consultancy Bain & Co – National Treasury banned it from tendering for public sector contracts for a decade for engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices involving state capture and SARS.

It took far too long for this to happen, but it has, largely due to the pressure from whistleblower Athol Williams and similar action taken by the UK government.

Instead of appreciating the satisfying successes of South Africa this past week and allowing ourselves to feel hope that we have turned a corner, instead, we have been thrust into despair.

We are in the longest ever stretch of loadshedding ever experienced in the country. The knock-on effects of that are manifesting in a critical way. Consistent water supply is now being impacted. Key healthcare institutions are suffering because of the lack of water. Cellphone coverage is sporadic at best. Infrastructure is breaking down in a big way and that is a harbinger, an early indicator of fundamental deeper problems.

It was infuriating listening to the Joburg Water spokesperson giggling nervously on air, saying the situation is ‘very critical’ and ‘our systems are very strained’ and ‘we can only do the best that we can’.

There is no apparent urgency by elected leaders to deal with the various crises. Instead, they are far more focused on party political agendas.

In the City of Joburg, the collapse of the coalition government is another terrifying canary in the mineshaft of what is to come that has left citizens feeling despair. If political parties simply cannot work together but are intent on feathering their own nests, we should be very worried about what is to come in 2024. Coalitions are very much a part of our political future and parties have to learn to compromise in the interests of the electorate.

If there was not enough despair, the murder and hijacking of a German tourist near Kruger Park this week pushed us over the edge.

Just as the tourism industry is recovering from the impact of prolonged lockdowns, this will have a detrimental impact on visitors from abroad coming to SA. The German Ambassador Andreas Peschke told me on The Midday Report this week about the hard work that is being done to encourage tourism. Germany is the third largest tourism market to SA and in November, Lufthansa’s new leisure airline is scheduled to start direct flights to Mbombela.

Headlines in Germany this week about a citizen being murdered near the Kruger are not going to be filling those flights.

I felt even further despair when the Mpumalanga police spokesperson told me that the hijacking took place along a stretch of road where illegal speedbumps have been built so the motorist had to slow down. Why weren’t the illegal speed bumps removed? If this is a notorious stretch near the Numbi Gate, as has been described in the media, why aren’t the police doing more to protect tourists there? Police Minister Bheki Cele was forced to admit that this specific area has a crime problem and tourists are repeatedly targeted.

We have been reminded yet again, as Alan Paton notes in Cry, The Beloved Country, not to love this earth too deeply or to give too much of our heart to this land for fear will rob us if we give too much.

But we have to remember that beyond the despair, there is hope too. We have to cling to the hope. We have so much going for us that we can capitalise on and celebrate. There is so much potential for success if only our government just makes the right choices and we put the best political leaders in place. There has to be a renewed sense of urgency. It really is possible but that means acting quickly and with intent.

We have to fight for the country that we love and that means holding politicians accountable, supporting those who are working to uncapture the state, being active citizens, and changing the narrative that we are a failed state.

It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair and ‘Cry, the Beloved Country’. We have to build on the hope.