Magistrate van Rooyen murder trial: State says suspect may harm witnesses

Cassidy Hartzenberg (18), who told the court he would be abandoning his bail application, is accused of strangling his aunt to death in September.

JOHANNESBURG - The State on Thursday told the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court that Cape Town Magistrate Romay van Rooyen’s murder accused may interfere with witnesses should he be granted bail.

Hartzenberg briefly smiled at his parents, Deon and Tania, as he made his way from the court’s holding cells into the dock.

The 18-year-old faces charges of murder and motor vehicle theft relating to the attack on the slain van Rooyen.