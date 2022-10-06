Magistrate van Rooyen murder trial: State says suspect may harm witnesses
Cassidy Hartzenberg (18), who told the court he would be abandoning his bail application, is accused of strangling his aunt to death in September.
JOHANNESBURG - The State on Thursday told the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court that Cape Town Magistrate Romay van Rooyen’s murder accused may interfere with witnesses should he be granted bail.
Cassidy Hartzenberg (18), who told the court he would be abandoning his bail application, is accused of strangling his aunt to death in September.
Hartzenberg briefly smiled at his parents, Deon and Tania, as he made his way from the court’s holding cells into the dock.
The 18-year-old faces charges of murder and motor vehicle theft relating to the attack on the slain van Rooyen.
#RomayVanRooyen 18-year-old, Cassidy Hartzenberg, is making another appearance at the Simonstown Magistrates Court this morning.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2022
As Hartzenberg enters the dock, he spots family attending todays proceedings. KB pic.twitter.com/Opv10m9zx3
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Erica Ntabazalila said the State will oppose a future bail application should Hartzenberg decide to apply for one.
“We believe that he knows the witnesses [and] we also believe that he may influence or harm the witnesses. So, it was on that basis we felt that there is a strong possibility for us to be successful in opposing his bail application,” Ntabazalila said.
According to the State, evidence pointed to only one person being responsible for van Rooyen’s murder.
Hartzenberg is expected back in court on 8 November 2022 and will remain in custody until then.