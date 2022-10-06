Lotto results, Wednesday, 5 October 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 5 October 2022 are:
Lotto: 14, 16, 23, 26, 40, 42 B: 13
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 09, 15, 16, 39, 51 B: 17
Lotto Plus 2: 21, 30, 33, 37, 42, 45 B: 27
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
