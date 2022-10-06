Lesufi set to be elected as Gauteng premier at special sitting of legislature

This follows the resignation of David Makhura as premier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Panyaza Lesufi is on Thursday expected to be formally elected Gauteng premier during a special sitting of the provincial legislature.

Ahead of Thursday’s gathering, Lesufi had high praise for Makhura, saying that the outgoing premier's departure from office had left him with mixed feelings.

Lesufi said that while he was humbled after being put forward as Makhura’s successor by the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng, he was acutely aware of the challenges that lay ahead.

"We need to serve our people, we need to protect our people but most importantly, we need to ensure that this particular province can be a province of opportunity and that can be a province that can attract talent," Lesufi said.

He has lauded the outgoing Makhura, saying that he had served with distinction.

Lesufi’s ascension to the office of the premier has received high endorsement from several ANC leaders.

This includes President Cyril Ramaphosa, who told the media this week that he believed that Lesufi was up to the task.