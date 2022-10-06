Lesotho IEC says it’s all systems go for Friday’s general elections

The IEC said a total of 65 political parties will contest in the 2022 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said on Thursday it is ready for Friday’s election.

For the past few years, politicians in the Southern African country have failed to pass the necessary constitutional reforms to bring about political change in the country.

Boxed in by South Africa, the landlocked country has had a turbulent few years including two prime ministers. The All-Basotho Convention (ABC) came into power in 2017, however, divisions have plagued the party.

Former Prime Minister Tom Thabane was forced to step down in 2020 and charged with the murder of his ex-wife, although he denied any wrongdoing.

The Opposition Democratic Congress says it is confident that it could bring about change after years of political instability.

Earlier this week, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor urged Lesotho to ensure the upcoming polls are free and fair.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has sent a large number of election observers to Lesotho and urged all voters to exercise their civic and political rights by going out to vote on Friday.