Joburg's Morero to visit water towers & reservoirs to assess extent of crisis

Residents around Johannesburg have been left with dry taps for days now and the city officials blame the crippling power cuts for this.

JOHANNESBURG - New mayor of Joburg, Dada Morero, is expected to visit several water towers and reservoirs on Thursday to assess the pressures and the challenges the city is facing.

Morero will start at Hursthill water reservoir in Brixton, one of the main supplying tanks to the city.

It’s been a week of water woes for residents around the City of Joburg, with power cuts crippling the water infrastructure so extensively that water shedding has been implemented.

South Africa's bulk water supplier, Rand Water, moved Gauteng's three biggest metros into stage 2 of water regulations earlier this week.

The utility said that this was after demand for water skyrocketed as a heatwave rolled over the city.

With a new city administration in power and seemingly no MMC taking charge of this, Morero has been meeting with officials to get to the bottom of the problem.

Morero will also be visiting Crown mines and Crosby water reservoirs and towers.

Residents are urged to be mindful of their water consumption, as experts have warned that this is just the beginning of the system's collapse.