How to maximise your new business, because passion alone won't pay the bills

'You have to be able to pair your passion with a monetisation strategy that gives you visibility that will pay you to be able to continue to do your passion,' says Hetty the Entrepreneur.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to award-winning entrepreneur and business coach, Hetty the Entrepreneur, about the art of pitching and how to communicate your business' vision and mission.

There are a number of hurdles that entrepreneurs need to cross to turn their business dreams into reality.

This may require a seemingly endless amount of work, however, owning a business can be extremely rewarding.

So, how do you turn passion into profit?

Here are five tips from Hetty the Entrepreneur.

KNOW YOUR CUSTOMER

For many, this may seem like an obvious tip, but knowing your customer and target market is the anchor to your business.

Every major business has a target market and it is important that business owners understand who their customer is.

What do they eat? Where do they go? What do they do when they get home? What are they doing this weekend?

Though this may seem arbitrary, but if you know your customer, their needs and the value you can bring to them, half the battle is already won.

GET MARRIED TO YOUR PITCH

We've all heard about the elevator pitch: essentially, how can you sell your business to a stranger in the time it takes to take an elevator.

Herein, entrepreneurs need to be able to pitch their businesses in three sentences or less, and for this to happen, you need to practice your pitch.

If you're still a little shy, practice your pitch in the mirror until you know it so well that if you're woken up at 2AM, you can recite it confidently.

BELIEVE IN THE HYPE

This goes hand-in-hand with marrying your pitch because if you know yourself and the value of your business, then you come confidently to the table.

Humility can be a cool and necessary trait, but if you're timid about the value of your business, then why should anyone believe in what you're selling?

Your work can speak for itself, but it's also important that you speak for your work.

CUSTOMERS COME FIRST

A common mistake budding entrepreneurs make is putting themselves at the forefront of their business instead of their customers.

Yes, you're the owner, but you're not selling to yourself.

By placing yourself in the front all the time, you misread your customer and highly risk putting their needs on the back burner.

STRATEGISE

Finally, for you to turn your passion into a profit you need to think about, not only strategy but how to monetise your strategy.

Crafting an adaptable strategy helps you stay ahead in the game.

However, do not loom over crafting a perfect strategy instead of putting your money where your mouth is.

What's important here is that you turn this strategy into action because an idea will always remain an idea until you implement it.

Your passion alone won't feed you. What you need to do is you need to marry both your passion with monetisation strategies. It's like somebody who paints the world's best artwork, absolutely beautiful artwork, but if nobody knows it exists, it's as good as not existing! So, you have to be able to pair it with a monetisation strategy that gives you visibility that will pay you to be able to continue to do your passion. Hetty the Entrepreneur, business coach and entrepreneur

Just do it!

Scroll up for many more tips on how to turn those dreams into dollars.

