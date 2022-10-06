Homeless rookies Richards Bay grab win to go second in DStv Premiership

JOHANNESBURG - Homeless Richards Bay added another victory on Wednesday in a fairytale first season among the South African elite, snatching a 1-0 win at AmaZulu to go second in the Premiership.

Bay have won five and drawn two of nine league matches and their early season success is remarkable given they have to play all their matches away from their home north of Durban.

Their ground in a harbour town does not meet Premiership standards, forcing them to stage home fixtures in Durban 155 kilometres (96 miles) away.

The kwaZulu-Natal derby appeared destined to finish goalless as it went into stoppage time at Moses Mabhida Stadium, a Durban venue built for the 2010 World Cup.

Bay won a free-kick and when AmaZulu failed to clear it from their goalmouth, a Sakhile Hlongwa shot struck the crossbar and went into the net off the back of goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.



AmaZulu did not have time to recover and suffered a third successive home loss while dropping to ninth in the richest African national league.

Richards Bay, considered likely relegation candidates when the season kicked off in August, have 17 points, two fewer than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Title-holders Sundowns were not in action as they are preparing for a CAF Champions League last-32 fixture against La Passe from the Seychelles this weekend.

Victory was particularly sweet for Bay co-coach Vasili Manousakis as he held a similar post with AmaZulu last season.

Unlike most Premiership teams, who take full advantage of being allowed to field five foreigners, Bay faced AmaZulu with 10 South Africans and Ugandan goalkeeper Jamal Salim.

Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs climbed five places to fifth thanks to a 2-1 victory at bottom club Swallows.

Goals by recent Burundian signing Caleb Bimenyimana and Keagan Dolly gave Chiefs a two-goal half-time advantage as they seek to end a seven-season trophy drought.

A powerful Waseem Isaacs header off a brilliant Tshediso Patjie cross halved the deficit on 68 minutes and Chiefs were lucky soon after when another header rattled the crossbar.