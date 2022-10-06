Gauteng's newly elected Premier Panyaza Lesufi handed over keys to province

Lesufi was elected and sworn in at a special sitting of the provincial legislature on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has been handed the keys to the province, following his victory at the legislature on Thursday afternoon.

He went up against the Democratic Alliance’s Solly Msimanga. Thirty-eight members of the legislature voted for Lesufi, while 22 voted for Msimanga.

Judge Aubrey Ledwaba who presided over the sitting announced the results: “Panyaza Lesufi has been duly elected premier for the province of Gauteng.”

Lesufi’s ascension follows David Makhura’s resignation earlier in the week.

JUST IN: Panyaza Lesufi is the new #GautengPremier after swooping 38 votes.



His contender Solly Msimango managed 22 votes.

After taking the baton, Lesufi vowed to begin work to return the province to its glory days. He told the legislature that his administration would focus on three key themes.

These themes included improving an ailing economy, bolstering the fight against crime, lawlessness and corruption.

While he admitted it wouldn’t be an easy feat, Lesufi seemed optimistic he would pick the right executive to back him.

The new premier is also expected to reshuffle his cabinet set to be announced on Friday.