Ex-SAPS cop slapped with 6-year sentence for transporting illicit cigarettes

Jerome Hendricks was arrested along with three other men outside Beaufort West in February 2011 while transporting illicit cigarettes from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Wednesday sentenced a former police officer to an effective six years behind bars for corruption.

At the time, Hendricks was dressed in a full police uniform and was driving a sedan with flashing blue and red lights.

He told police officers he was from the National Intervention Unit of the South African Police Service and they were busy with an operation escorting an exhibit to Cape Town.

The State successfully argued against a correctional supervision sentence recommended by a probation officer because the accused did not accept responsibility for his corrupt actions and maintained his innocence.

The court heard remorse is an important aspect when considering correctional supervision as a possible sentence option.

The State further argued South Africans were starting to lose faith in the institutions that should protect them from corruption and there were growing calls for the police and the courts to lead by example.

Hendricks, who was attached to the Railway Police National Mobile Train Unit in Johannesburg, was charged with the possession of 40,000 illicit packets of Kingdom cigarettes, failure to produce proof of purchase, obstruction of justice and corruption.