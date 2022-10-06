CT fire crews deployed to fire at Panorama Hospital

It's believed that the fire originated in the kitchen but that's yet to be confirmed.

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews have been deployed to Panorama Hospital in Cape Town's northern suburbs where a blaze broke out on Thursday morning.

The exact details surrounding the incident are unclear at this stage.

Eyewitness News understands that sections of the hospital had to be evacuated.

Emergency services are still on scene.