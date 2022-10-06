CoJ: Water shortages partially caused by increased water demand due to heatwave
Joburg Water attributed the shortage to the heatwave experienced across many parts of the Gauteng province in late September and early October.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg on Thursday said water shortages in the metro were partially caused by an increase in water demand.
The water utility said this led to more water usage.
Newly-elected Joburg Mayor Dada Morero visited water reservoirs earlier on Thursday to asses and give an overview of the situation.
Morero and members of Joburg Water told the media that the heat wave made it harder to increase water levels in the city's reservoirs.
Crippling power cuts also played a part in the water shortages and the city’s water supply company said the increased usage of water in the last week of September was also a factor.
Joburg Water spokesperson Nondumiso Mabuza said: “The Rand Water challenges were compounded by the heatwave and therefore the demand, contributed to the water shortages.”
However, the mayor said it could take a week to fix the low water levels at reservoirs and pleaded with residents to use water sparingly.