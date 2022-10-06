CoJ: Water shortages partially caused by increased water demand due to heatwave

Joburg Water attributed the shortage to the heatwave experienced across many parts of the Gauteng province in late September and early October.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg on Thursday said water shortages in the metro were partially caused by an increase in water demand.

The water utility said this led to more water usage.

Newly-elected Joburg Mayor Dada Morero visited water reservoirs earlier on Thursday to asses and give an overview of the situation.