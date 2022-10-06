Cogta deputy minister shocked by living conditions in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Thembi Nkadibeng said the living conditions of informal settlement dwellers are alarming. Khayelitsha

Deputy Cogta Minister Thembi Nkadibeng CAPE TOWN - National government is raising the alarm on the alleged inhumane living conditions in townships like Khayelitsha and Mfuleni. Deputy Cogta Minister, Thembi Nkadibeng, visited these Cape Town areas on Wednesday, and chatted to residents about service delivery. She didn't try to sugarcoat the shocking conditions she said she witnessed during her visits. The Deputy Minister then proceeded to informal settlements in Site B and Site C to get a first hand experience of service delivery challenges experienced by local residents. pic.twitter.com/luIRrFD2xz NationalCoGTA (@NationalCoGTA) October 5, 2022

Nkadibeng said that she was embarrassed to see sewage running between shacks built on top of each other.

The deputy minister said the lack of service delivery was partly as a result of a communications breakdown between local and national government.

"The city must not plan alone, [the Department of] Human Settlements must not plan alone. If we do it together, the impact will be felt," Nkadibeng said.

Cogta believes the blame game between the different spheres of government needs to be nipped in the bud.

"There's a household that we got into, and the pipe just burst in front of the kitchen door and there's raw sewage that comes out of the pipe on the doorstep of the kitchen."

Nkadimeng promised that she would get back to residents in a month with solutions to their problems.