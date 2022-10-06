Citizenship of advocate vying for high court judge position questioned

The matter came up during his interview for appointment as a judge in the Gauteng High Court this evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Stuart Wilson has found himself at the receiving end of an inquisition over his dual citizenship.

The matter came up during his interview for appointment as a judge in the Gauteng High Court on Thursday evening.

The Constitution provides that “any appropriately qualified woman or man who is a fit and proper person may be appointed as a judicial officer”.

The only reference it makes to citizenship in this regard is its provisions that “any person to be appointed to the Constitutional Court must also be a South African citizen”.

During his interview, though, Wilson – who was the acting judge in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case - was grilled by Member of Parliament Thamsanqa Dodovu nonetheless about his British and South African citizenship.

He was asked whether he thought it was okay for judges to hold dual citizenship.

“I’m asking this question precisely because when you are a judge, you take an oath in terms of schedule two of the Constitution and that you shall be faithful to the republic, you shall uphold and protect the Constitution. In your case, if I put it to you that you are not only faithful to the Republic of South Africa, but you are also faithful to King Charles the third, what would you say if I said that to you?”

But Wilson stood his ground, saying his British citizenship wouldn’t stop him from executing the oath to its fullest.

“I suppose faith and the fact of citizenship are two different things. If one talks about faith, if one talks about my identity, I feel 100 percent South African, to the exclusion of feeling British. I married a South African man; I have a South African daughter.

“I can’t - the entire core of my moral and professional being has been invested in the project of justice and dignity and equality in South Africa.”