Babita Deokaran's alleged killers get new legal team

The six men charged with killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran made another brief appearance in court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The six men charged with Babita Deokaran’s murder have a new legal team.

The men made another appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday morning, when their previous attorney withdrew from the case because of the men's financial constraints.

Deokaran was assassinated outside her south Johannesburg home last August.

She was a whistleblower in the Gauteng health department, who had recently uncovered hundreds of millions of rand worth of dodgy payments out of Tembisa Hospital.

Six alleged hitmen were arrested and charged with her murder.

But the mastermind remains in the wind.

The last two postponements of the case have both been for the suspects' legal team, headed up by Shafique Sarlie, to finalise their financial instructions and for the accused to put up the funds for their trial.

On Thursday, the court heard this had still not been done. The men now have a new attorney, Bongani Zulu, as well as two new advocates, Sanele Sibisi and Cyril Mlotshwa.

The case was postponed so a copy of the docket can be provided to the new legal team.

The case will return to court on 18 November. The court has directed the defence to explain who is representing who at the next court appearance.