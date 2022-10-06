ANC working day and night to address upaid staffers' salaries

The discussion on political party funding comes a few days after the latest picket outside the ANC’s headquarters over the non-payment of salaries.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it’s working tirelessly to try to resolve its finances and the non-payment of salaries to its employees.

ANC Progressive Business Forum convenor Sipho Mbele says the governing party's treasury general Paul Mashatile and other officials are dealing with the matter and it should be resolved by next week.

Mbele was addressing a My Vote Counts webinar to discuss the funding of political parties.

The discussion on political party funding comes a few days after the latest picket outside the ANC’s headquarters over the non-payment of salaries.

The new party funding legislation has been blamed for the dwindling donations which can no longer be made in secret anymore.

ANC official Sipho Mbele said the party is working hard to pay officials despite the tough economic times.

“The finance team under the office of the treasurer general are working day and night. I’m in the office of the treasurer general, the programmes under the office of the treasurer general are trying to address the issue of the employees.”

Mbele added that the ANC can’t just spend money and must apply general accounting standards and account to members at the December conference.