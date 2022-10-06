Amidst water crisis, Morero says CoJ to expand infrastructure in next few years

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said that the city would implement infrastructure programmes that would curb the rate of water and electricity cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Dada Morero says the city is looking to expand its water infrastructure due to the population increase in the past five years.

The mayor is on Thursday visiting reservoirs and towers as parts of the metro's battle with water shortages, with hospitals also being affected.

Morero said that it could take up to two years to build new reservoirs, due to processes that need to be followed beforehand.

"We have to catch up in terms of the increasing capacity and increasing infrastructure, whether its water or electricity and hence we are taking a view at looking at a R100 billion infrastructure investment programme," Morero said.