Alleged killer of Cape magistrate abandons bail application Magistrate Romay van Rooyen’s nephew, 18-year-old Cassidy Hartzenberg, appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning. Romay van Rooyen

Cassidy Hartzenberg CAPE TOWN - The 18-year-old accused of the murder of his aunt, a Western Cape magistrate, has scrapped his bid for bail. Magistrate Romay van Rooyen’s nephew, 18-year-old Cassidy Hartzenberg, appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning. #RomayVanRooyen 18-year-old, Cassidy Hartzenberg, is making another appearance at the Simonstown Magistrates Court this morning.



As Hartzenberg enters the dock, he spots family attending todays proceedings. KB pic.twitter.com/Opv10m9zx3 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2022

Relatives found Van Rooyen strangled in her Marina da Gama home last month.

Hartzenberg was arrested weeks after her death.

The teen smiled when he spotted family seated in the gallery in court on Thursday.

Overwhelmed by the media presence and cameras snapping away at him in the dock, Hartzenberg covered his head with his hoodie.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that if Hartzenberg wanted to apply for bail, prosecutors would have opposed the application.

"The legal representatives of the accused advised us during the course of the week that he was abandoning his bail, something that we welcomed. We were going to oppose his bail anyway because we believe there was opportunities for him to be granted bail."

The matter has been postponed until 8 November for further investigation.