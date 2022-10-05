Zozi Tunzi to walk runway at Africa Fashion Week London 2022

AFWL is the world's largest catwalk and exhibition live event taking place on October 8th and 9th.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi is set to walk the Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) 2022 runway.

AFWL is the world's largest annual African fashion event in Europe. This year, it takes place on October 8th and 9th.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Tunzi announced the news and said she is looking forward to meeting all designers.

Since 2011, AFWL has hosted 10 catwalk events.

It brings value to designers through contacts, experience and knowledge within the fashion community.

Panel talks from leading fashion experts offer guidance and advice to aspiring designers.

