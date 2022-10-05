WC Educ Dept announces plans to offer 500 Grade R teachers permanent posts

It's part of the department's commitment to expanding access to Grade R and boosting early learning in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has announced its plans to offer up to 500 qualified Grade R teachers a permanent post - with service benefits, from the start of the new year.

It's part of the department's commitment to expanding access to Grade R and boosting Early Learning in the province.

The offer applies to those teachers who're already employed at a school in a subsidised Grade R position.

According to the department, these educators must meet the required teaching qualification in order to be appointed as a Post Level 1 teacher.

Education MEC, David Maynier, says the announcement comes as the teaching fraternity marks World Teachers' Day on Wednesday.

"The appointment of these teachers will cost approximately R321 million over the next three years which is a

significant additional investment in Grade R. This move demonstrates our commitment to strengthening Early

Learning in our province and to supporting our teachers who play such a pivotal role in our children's lives."