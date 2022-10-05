Untu to go on strike after wage talks with Transnet deadlock

The union said that the proposed 1.5% increase was an insult to its workers.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The United National Transport Union (Untu) said that its members would down tools from Thurday after wage negotiations with Transnet deadlocked.

It said that it expected Transnet to offer a reasonable hike that was in line with the cost of living.

The union's spokesperson, Cobus van Vuuren: "This strik will have a tremendous effect on the company's operations, it will bring Transnet to a standstill and that would of course impact the economy of South Africa tremendously.

Meanwhile, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said that it would take a revised offer back to workers after another round of negotiations with Transnet.

Satawu has also threatened to go on strike on Monday if its members failed to agree to the revised offer.

Satawu's Amanda Tshemese: "So if our workers say 4% is not enough, on Monday we are going on strike and the strike is legal and protected."