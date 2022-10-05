Tourism Minister Sisulu confirms three arrests linked to German tourist murder

The tourist was shot dead in Masoyi between White River and Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Tourism confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the murder of a German tourist.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu brought this to light on Wednesday night during a televised briefing.

The three suspects were taken in for questioning prior to the arrests as confirmed by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

At the time of questioning, Cele said he believed that they would “crack the case very soon”.

Sisulu sent South Africa's "sincerest condolences to the people of Germany," adding: "We're very concerned about the safety of our tourism."

Germany is one of South Africa's robust tourism markets.

Sisulu noted that the killing of tourists was not a daily occurrence in the country, further saying that since the dawn of democracy only three tourists were killed in the country.

"The safety of our tourists is my responsibility... South Africa is indeed a safe place," she said.

The Democratic Alliance has since implored the police and tourism ministries to ensure the safety of tourists.