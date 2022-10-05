Tia and Corey call it quits after 14 years of marriage
Tia took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that after 14 years of marriage, the couple is separating.
JOHANNESBURG - It's the end of the road for Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.
The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.
"Letting go can be painful. But, it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion," she wrote.
Together the couple has two children - Cree who is 11 and 4-year-old Cairo.
Tia is reportedly seeking joint physical and legal custody of her two children. She also asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either as the couple has a prenuptial agreement.
She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation.
Fans and friends have expressed shock at the news, wishing all parties involved well in this time.
I wish Tia & Corey the best during this divorce. There has to be a reason for Tia to call it quits so I will not be one of those "I hope they take the divorce off the table". No, sometimes you have to go ur separate ways. Gone r the days of staying for the kids. #tiamowryNia (@mstijai) October 5, 2022
I've literally never ever been more shocked at a couple splitting up than I am right now! #TiaMowry #CoreyHardrictSamantha (@Wee_Sammy_xoxo) October 5, 2022
I don't BELIEVE, Tia would roll, if it were money issues! She's not beat like that!! Cory, doesn't look like the abusive type!! Sooo!!! Guaranteed it's about tale!! Or, what the brothers call smooth cat! Tia wouldn't throw her marriage away on bullcrap!! #TiaMowry #CoryHardrictPrincess (@Princess6533) October 5, 2022
@TiaMowry Soooooo Sad, to hear this!!! The devil is wrecking a lot of marriage I pray Cory didn't do anything too damaging, or too stupid!! Men ARE lovers of themselves,! Just like the word says!Prayers up!! #TiaMowryPrincess (@Princess6533) October 5, 2022