Tia and Corey call it quits after 14 years of marriage

Tia took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that after 14 years of marriage, the couple is separating.

JOHANNESBURG - It's the end of the road for Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

"Letting go can be painful. But, it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion," she wrote.

Together the couple has two children - Cree who is 11 and 4-year-old Cairo.

Tia is reportedly seeking joint physical and legal custody of her two children. She also asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either as the couple has a prenuptial agreement.

She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation.

Fans and friends have expressed shock at the news, wishing all parties involved well in this time.