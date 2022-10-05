Springbok Women name team for Rugby World Cup opener against France

Coach Stanley Raubenheimer named Nolusindiso Booi, Zenay Jordaan, Tayla Kinsey and Asithandile Ntoyanto – the only 4 players to have played in South Africa’s last appearance at the tournament 8 years ago - in the matchday squad, with Booi leading the team.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springbok Women’s team to play in their Rugby World Cup opener against France in Auckland on Saturday has been announced.

Coach Stanley Raubenheimer named Nolusindiso Booi, Zenay Jordaan, Tayla Kinsey and Asithandile Ntoyanto – the only four players to have played in South Africa’s last appearance at the tournament eight years ago - in the matchday squad, with Booi leading the team.

Jordaan is included on the bench and will draw level with Zandile Nojoko for the Springbok Women’s record of 34 Test caps when she gets on the field. Raubenheimer chose Kinsey at halfback to partner flyhalf. Libbie Janse van Rensburg and prop Ntoyanto are also on the bench.

Loosehead prop Sanelisiwe Charlie will make a first start since August 2021, when she debuted against Kenya in Stellenbosch, but was part of the match day squads in Wales in 2021 as well as the Japan and Spain series this year.

Raubenheimer has the utmost confidence in his charges.

“I had a pretty good idea of what my starting team was going to look like for a while now, and I told the players before we departed South Africa what everyone’s role will be in this match,” said Raubenheimer.

The French team will be the heavy favourites for the encounter. They are currently ranked fourth in the world, seven places higher than the South Africans.

“We are now ready to deliver a result that will make the group, but also the country proud. They are one of the tournament favourites’ and rightly so, but that is not an issue for us. We have a plan, we have the players. The trick is now to make sure both work in harmony,” Raubenheimer added.

Springbok Women's prop Babalwa Latsha complimented the coaching staff for their preparation.

“We have been working towards this match for months now – 8 October was a clear marker in our diaries, and we are all ready to confront France and the world order on Saturday... Everybody back home will be watching; we cannot disappoint them,” said Latsha.

South Africa versus France kicks off at 3:15 on Saturday morning.

The Springbok Women team to face France in Auckland (15-1):

15 Nadine Roos, 14 Nomawethu Mabenge, 13 Zintle Mpupha, 12 Aphiwe Ngwevu, 11 Simamkele Namba, 10 Libbie Janse van Rensburg, 9 Tayla Kinsey, 8 Aseza Hele, 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa, 6 Sizophila Solontsi, 5 Rights Mkhari, 4 Nolusindiso Booi, 3 Babalwa Latsha, 2 Lindelwa Gwala, 1 Sanelisiwe Charlie

Replacements:

16 Roseline Botes, 17 Asithandile Ntoyanto, 18 Monica Mazibukwana, 19 Catha Jacobs, 20 Lusanda Dumke, 21 Unam Tose, 22 Zenay Jordaan, 23 Eloise Webb