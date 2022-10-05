Some learners in run-down Limpopo schools demotivated - Section 27

The public interest law clinic has launched an application in the North Gauteng High Court to reinstate infrastructure projects at four dilapidated Limpopo schools. For years, government has been promising to fix these schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Section 27 says after years of being ignored by government, children in run-down rural Limpopo schools’ commitment to their education is ebbing.

The public interest law clinic has launched an application in the North Gauteng High Court to reinstate infrastructure projects at four dilapidated Limpopo schools.

Plans to refurbish the schools were placed on ice in 2020 because of COVID-19 budget cuts.

For years, government had been promising to fix these schools and funds had even been allocated already in some cases.

Section27 now wants the court to declare as unlawful and unconstitutional the decision to suspend infrastructure projects.

It also wants the court to order the education department to develop a plan to fix these schools within 30 days and o get to work within 60 days.

The organisation’s Julia Chaskalson says pupils at these schools fear for their lives.

"Learners have said how they're frightened that one more storm could blow the entire structure down. There are schools with exposed electrical wiring, there are schools where there are beams on the ceiling hanging on by a thread, there are schools where supporting beams and pillars holding up classrooms have been so badly damaged by storms or years of wear-and-tear that learners are genuinely frightened to go to school."

She says the impact on their ability to learn is massive.

"We've had learners at Chameti Secondary School saying that when they're sent home because there's a big storm coming it makes them think school doesn't matter. And when they've spent years and years at school, and have spent years and years in an environment that hasn't changed, hasn't improved, it gives them the sense that education isn't important, that the school doesn't reflect the kind of hopes education is supposed to offer."