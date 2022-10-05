Satawu threatens strike if members reject latest wage offer

Satawu says it will now take a revised offer back to workers after another round of negotiations with the employer.

JOHANNESBURG - Union Satawu says it will now take a revised offer back to workers after another round of negotiations with the employer.

Satawu has threatened to go on strike on Monday if its members fail to agree to the revised offer of 4%.

Union Untu said that it was already planning to strike on Thursday.

Satawu's Amanda Tshemese: "Today our members will convene throughout the country and by tomorrow we will know if we'll continue with the strike or not through the mandate of the workers."

She said that they would not back down.

"So if our workers say 4% is not enough, on Monday we are going on strike and the strike is legal and protected."