Samwu welcomes changes in CoJ leadership: Service delivery must improve

Colleen Makhubele is the new council speaker and Dada Morero is the mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) on Wednesday welcomed the change of leadership in the City of Johannesburg.

Colleen Makhubele is the new council speaker and Dada Morero is the mayor.

The union said there needed to be increased service delivery and all labour laws must be adhered to.

ALSO READ:

Samwu also urged the city's new council to seek a costs order against former mayor Mpho Phalatse in her case to appeal her removal in court.

It argued that the money should be used for service delivery and not lawyers.

The union’s Richard Moila said: “We have also noted the former mayor has rushed to challenge the outcomes of the council sitting that voted her out. As Samwu, we will be keeping an eye on developments and hope Phalatse is not using any ratepayers.”

WATCH: The City of Joburg no longer has a coalition - ActionSA