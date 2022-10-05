SA govt working on salvaging wine production sector, says Minister Didiza

Didiza was delivering the keynote address at the CapeWine 2022 event being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

CAPE TOWN - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza said her department was aware of the challenges wine producers faced daily and the government was working on addressing the issues.

It's the largest wine trade event for the South African wine industry and this year’s theme is ‘Sustainability 360’.

This year, visitors can expect to taste wines from over 400 South African producers.

Didiza said the industry was on its recovery journey and added that her department's working to resolve a few issues including infrastructure inefficiencies.

“As government, we continue to view this sector as strategic for job creation as well as for increasing our revenue and prosperity as a country. We hope that you will intensify the efforts to absorb labour sustainably while also ensuring better working conditions.”