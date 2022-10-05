Restrictions enforced to conserve water in Gauteng - Rand Water

Rand Water says its implementing stage two water regulations, which means the watering of gardens, use of hosepipes and filling of swimming pools is prohibited.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has enforced restrictions to help conserve water in Gauteng, which has seen levels drop due to demand.

Power cuts have hampered the pumping of much-needed water in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane and some areas have seen taps run dry.

Gauteng has also seen a heatwave this week, which has exacerbated the situation.

The utility says that in the past two weeks, Johannesburg’s water towers have lost an average of 20%.

It said that the restrictions would ensure a 60% capacity return to reservoirs.

Although the province’s dams have sufficient water supply, Rand Water said that it was battling to keep up with demand.