PowerBall results: Tuesday, 4 October 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 4 October 2022:
PowerBall: 23, 24, 27, 38, 41 PB: 2
PowerBall Plus: 30, 34, 35, 41, 44 PB: 1
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
