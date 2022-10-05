Go

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
05 October 2022 05:35

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 4 October 2022:

PowerBall: 23, 24, 27, 38, 41 PB: 2
PowerBall Plus: 30, 34, 35, 41, 44 PB: 1

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA