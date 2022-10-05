Police arrest passenger at CTIA for possession of drugs worth nearly R2.5m

Officers were deployed to profile and search passengers disembarking from an international flight from Dubai just before midday on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police detectives have pounced on a passenger at Cape Town International Airport carrying drugs worth almost R2.5 million.

They managed to trace four kilograms of cocaine packed in chocolate wrappings hidden in the traveler's luggage.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi: "Police members of the provincial organised crime narcotics unit in Cape Town pursued information of passenger responsible for drug trafficking through Cape Town International Airport. Amidst the hustle and bustle, they kept their sights focused and conducted intense searches. Their mandate was fulfilled when they confiscated 4kg of cocaine. A 37-year-old man was arrested."