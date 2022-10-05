Phalatse: There’s no rift within DA over my leadership

She said she enjoyed the full backing of her party and its national leadership.

CAPE TOWN - Ousted Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said there's no rift within the Democratic Alliance (DA) over her leadership.

Addressing residents through an online video message on Wednesday afternoon, Phalatse said claims of fractious relationships within the party, are a deliberate narrative to detract from what she's described as an unlawful council coup.

Phalatse said she doesn’t believe that the DA's relenting in electing a speaker from another political party would have averted Friday’s takeover by a new ANC coalition.

In a video statement, Phalatse said the coalition agreement makes provision for a review, once the original agreement has been tested.