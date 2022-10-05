Phalatse: There’s no rift within DA over my leadership
She said she enjoyed the full backing of her party and its national leadership.
CAPE TOWN - Ousted Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said there's no rift within the Democratic Alliance (DA) over her leadership.
Addressing residents through an online video message on Wednesday afternoon, Phalatse said claims of fractious relationships within the party, are a deliberate narrative to detract from what she's described as an unlawful council coup.
Phalatse said she doesn’t believe that the DA's relenting in electing a speaker from another political party would have averted Friday’s takeover by a new ANC coalition.
In a video statement, Phalatse said the coalition agreement makes provision for a review, once the original agreement has been tested.
We are also asking the court to set aside all decisions taken by the ANCs Dada Morero since he was appointed Mayor. We hope to have that ruling within a week.Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) October 5, 2022
But the timing was not right: “Our residents deserve stability, and we believe that sporadic deviations from the signed coalition agreement outside of the agreed upon framework, would set the tone for an unstable political tenure.”
Phalatse said accusations that the DA was unwilling to compromise or share power in a coalition were nothing but a smokescreen.
“Sticking to a signed coalition agreement is not arrogance. It is a critical part of honouring your duty to the people who placed their trust in you through their vote.”
Phalatse said the ANC was using the same tactic it did in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2018 to justify its takeover.