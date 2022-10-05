Phalatse: 'My removal was an abuse of power'

CAPE TOWN - Ousted Johannesburg City Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that she would lay out a plan on Wednesday to save the city.

Phalatse will also address what she says are unfounded statements from some political parties, following the collapse of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s multi-party government on Friday.

Phalatse is headed to court next week to challenge her dismissal, saying that unlawful procedures were followed to boot her.

She said that new Speaker Colleen Makhubele acted with ulterior motives.

In an affidavit filed with the Gauteng High Court, the DA's Phalatse argued that her removal was unlawful for several reasons.

Among these that the Speaker did not have the power to call Friday’s extraordinary meeting, nor to agree to a motion of no confidence in Phalatse.

She said that Speaker Colleen Makhubele acted out of haste to advance her own political interests after defecting from the DA coalition.

"We've always maintained that the council meeting that was used to oust me as Johannesburg mayor, and to elect the new mayor is actually an illegal meeting, and we’ve always maintained we don’t recognise its outcome," Phalatse said.

Phalatse said that there was no basis for a vote of no confidence in her, and it was not even debated before the vote, as per the rules of council.

The DA is also seeking a personal costs order against Makhubele, saying that she abused her power for impermissible ends.